Bring it: Sheffield’s Kell Brook will be ready for his next challenge, says trainer John Fewkes

Kell Brook will be fit and ready to box if a date can be settled in April.

That's the view of John Fewkes, the trainer who took over Brook's corner in his last fight and seems likely to continue that role for the foreseeable future.

Brook, 32, outpointed Aussie Michael Zerafa at Sheffield Arena in December and has been supporting his partner after the birth of their third child, Vienna, in the New Year.

There has been speculation that his next fight could be in America against California-born Jessie Vargas, 29, a former world champion in two weight classes.

Fewkes said: "I don't get involved in the business side (arranging potential fights) but Kell would be ready for his next fight in April, probably late April.

"He can be ready in a camp of eight, ten or 12 weeks, the longer he has to get ready the easier it will be.

"Kell is and will be ready to go. He has done well, staying on it. Honestly, he is in a really good place.

"He has a new little 'un now and has not blown out - it's not a if he has got stones to drop - and will get plenty of good preparation before his next fight."

Fewkes said "Everything seems spot on" in terms of his own relationship with Brook, who left the Ingle camp to train with him in Gleadless.

"It is business as usual" he said. “I expect we'll start the camp fully when we get a date and opponent arranged.”

Sheffield's Brook has not boxed in the States since his career-defining IBF welterweight win over Shawn Porter in August 2014.

In 2011, he beat Luis Galarza in Atlantic City.

Meanwhile, Fewkes has two boxers at the opposite end of the experience scale in action, soon.

Featherweight Sufyaan Ahmed, from Darnall, has his second pro fight, at Ponds Forge, on February 22.

While welterweight Dan West takes on Tony Bange at York Hall, Bethnal Green on March 2

The 30-year-old has called time on his career four months after losing his belt to Callum Smith in September.

Groves, who is known for two high-profile fights with Carl Froch, became world champion at the fourth attempt when he beat Fedor Chudinov in Sheffield in 2017.