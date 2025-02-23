Josh Padley lands a punch on Shakur Stevenson. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Win, lose or draw, this was always destined to be the biggest moment in Josh Padley’s life and a huge chapter in the history of South Yorkshire sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster electrician had been pulled off a routine job installing a solar panel to try his luck in the boxing ring against the hugely respected WBC World Lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He’d been given just four days notice after another American, Floyd Schofield had dropped off the card.

A victory would have been rated as one of the greatest upsets boxing has ever witnessed.

And, yes, it seemed such an unlikely pairing: Texas v Auckley.

Three-division champion Stevenson, 27, who came to the ring boasting 10 knockouts in 22 wins, was already recognised as an elite campaigner.

Padley, 29, came from a more modest background, one which started in Worksop six years ago, but nonetheless had amounted to 15 straight wins.

Dubbed by manager Stefy Bull as a ‘Real life Rocky story’ the bout was an easy one to market around the globe on DAZN.

Josh Padley gets stuck into Shakur Stevenson. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

While Josh was huge underdog, he also had nothing to lose.

The warrior showed remarkable durability and courage until being outgunned and was decked three times in one round.

Stevenson had landed a couple of clattering head shots in the second stanza and Padley had more to deal with in the sixth, yet after each barrage he had the guts and technique to battle on.

The Donny lad absorbed some fairly horrible body and head combinations though and it was becoming exhausting – to the point the underdog sunk to the canvas half way through in the ninth round.

Action from Shakur Stevenson v Josh Padley. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The same thing happened a few seconds later.

On the third such occasion, his trainer Jason Cunningham had seen enough and threw in the towel.

Yes – there had been a gap in skill level, as American broadcasters had expected.

But international boxing now knows the name Josh Padley – and his tenacity and spirit should earn him other big fights, where he can add to the reported half a million dollars he earned in Saudi on Saturday.

Action from Shakur Stevenson v Josh Padley. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

It is worth remembering he had earned a 12th place ranking in the WBC charts last September after securing a unanimous decision against previously unbeaten Mark Chamberlain at Wembley Stadium, on the Daniel Dubois v Anthony Joshua undercard.

He is now used to campaigning on the biggest stages in boxing.

And next time he won’t arrive at the fight destination two days before donning the gloves.

Padley said afterwards that his: “Pride is hurt but I’m healthy to fight another day nether the less I’m still glad I rolled the dice and took the opportunity.”

There was overwhelming respect for the South Yorkshireman from his peers.

Cunningham said: “So proud of this man; he went head on with a pound for pound rated, three weight World Champion, one of the best in the world on three days notice.

Josh Padley on the canvas after the body shot from Shakur Stevenson that ended the contest. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“No training camp at all and straight off the work site onto a plane.

“Josh Padley take a bow. Above all else he’s healthy, he’s shown the entire world his class as well as winning many hearts, also financially he’s secured himsel.

“For sure he’ll definitely be back and have many more big nights.”

Barnsley-based champion Callum Simpson paid tribute to his “Yorkshire grit.”

Sheffield Riley’s gym coach Gary Moore told Padley: “You’ve done the whole of South Yorkshire proud, mate.”

Doncaster manager Bull posted on social media: “Josh Padley take a bow you are a WINNER...some big nights ahead of you.”

And Rotherham’s Matchroom prospect Junaid Bostan told the former Armthorpe Academy pupil he had: “Done Yorkshire proud.”

Padley, an English amateur 64kg champion in 2016, now has an exciting future ahead of him.

And his bank balance will look a lot healthier too.

On the main event, Russian Dmitry Bivol gained revenge over compatriot Artur Beterbiev for the light-heavyweight world title. Bivol now has the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles.