Brainiest boxers in the world go to Sheffield City Boxing gym!

It's the start of the academic year at Sheffield's two universities, and that means it's boom time for Sheffield City Boxing Club, home of the world's 'brainiest boxers.'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nether Edge gym almost needs elasticated sides to cope with the demand from students, on top of their existing boxers and keep-fitters.

Additionally, some of the most impressive attendance figures are for female-only sessions, where around 70 girls and women typically attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Brendan Warburton says: "This time of year is always busy for us. We’ve been working with both universities for about 15 years now, and they are a big part of the gym.

"We’ve got some of the brainiest boxers in the world!

"Both universities' boxing teams are trained by me at the gym, culminating in the varsity boxing show in March.

"There are opportunities for them to compete for the club too, and we have some national champions out of them," said Brendan.

"For some of the students, Sheffield City Boxing Club will play a big part in their academic studies while in Sheffield."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield and Hallam University students at Sheffield City Boxing Club

As for the females, he says: "The numbers are great, we actually had 70 in last Tuesday.

"Our female-only sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays are always busy, but the numbers swell when the students come back.

"The sessions are structured and coach-led but primarily fitness-based. But there’s a pathway if girls do want to compete.

"Our female coaches, Carmel Carey, Emily Asquith, and Dolly Forester, are all experienced boxers as well as great coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great turnout for the female only session at Sheffield City Boxing

"There is a pathway if any girls do want to compete, though, and we have around 14 girls who do box that, for the club."

Brendan added: "The success Emily Asquith (she became a World championship silver medallist last month) has recently had a positive effect on the girls' training in the gym.

"On October 19, we have Maryann Price (16) Shakiri Doherty (17)and Holly Steward (22) all in the England Boxing National development finals in Kidderminster."

While space is at a premium in the gym, males and females are in harmony with each other, says Brendan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Boxing Club youngsters on Summer camp

"Everyone gets on and it adds to the ethos of the gym. People from all backgrounds train and respect each other.

"The females who compete are from all over, local, Barnsley, Chesterfield, for example.

"Add all the students - who are from everywhere - and it’s a great mix."

So who are the cleverest and most intellectual boxers on our patch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locally, we have the likes of Nohmaan Hussain, who works in a cardio thoracic intensive care unit, hospital doctor Ovos Anigboro, Naphtali Nembhard a college lecturer, and Sheldon McDonald, who is an accountant.

Lewis Richardson, the Team GB boxer, completed a master’s degree in sport business management at Hallam while progressing through the national squad.

In the global game, Vitali Klitschko not only became world heavyweight champion but also earned a PhD in sports science before moving into politics as mayor of Kyiv.

His brother Wladimir, who also has a PhD and speaks several languages, was equally formidable in and out of the ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there is former pro John Ursua swapped the gloves for medicine, carving out a career as a physician.

Welshman Nathan Cleverly juggled his rise to world champion with completing a mathematics degree.

And American Chris Algieri, a one-time world titleholder, added a master’s degree in clinical nutrition to his résumé and now advises athletes on diet and health.