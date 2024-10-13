Boxing: Weird end to Sheffield boxer Liam Cameron fight in Saudi v Ben Whittaker as fighters fall over ropes
His opponent Ben Whittaker, who had been a runaway 1/33 to win with some bookies, was apparently hurt when both men plunged over the top rope at the end of the fifth round.
It was a bizarre spectacle, with Sheffield's Cameron on top in more ways than one.
The incident wouldn't have looked out of place in WWE, although questions might be raised about whether the rope was secured tightly enough.
Whittaker had to leave the Diriyah Arena in a wheelchair while judges recorded a split-decision, technical draw (58-57, 57-58, and 58-58.)
That was a blow to the Steel City light heavyweight more than Whittaker, as he'd grown into the fight and looked like he could go on and dominate.
And it left the uneasy question on some fans' lips of whether the 27-year-old Whittaker from West Bromwich should be renamed "Ben Quitakker."
Cameron, the unfancied 33-year old veteran who held the Commonwealth middleweight title from 2017 to 2018, didn't seem in much doubt.
"He (Whittaker) didn't want no more. He was very tired. He give me his last 30 seconds. He had nothing left. Kid was knackered from round two.
"But look, I definitely beat him. I don't get a fair share. I got a split decision lost in the last fight (against Lyndon Arthur).
"I just had a draw (in) this one. What more do I have to do?
"I've never had a promotional deal in my life, and I tried to do best today to get that win, and I thought I fully deserved it."
The Manor banger is used to adversity.
He was out of boxing for five years, the consequence of a failed drug test and a subsequent drink problem, but bounced back over 18 testing months, dubbing himself the "Sheffield Beterbiev" before the fight.
The tie, though, was hugely frustrating for Cameron, (previously 23-6-0) who looked crestfallen when the verdict was announced.
Whittaker, he claimed: "Wanted a way out, you could see it on camera. I don't want to be critical to him, because no one gave me a chance.
"No one. It wasn't the Liam Cameron show, I didn't have no cameras on me, following me, just my small team."
It wasn't immediately clear if the reigning IBF International Light Heavyweight champion had suffered an ankle, leg or back injury, or all three.
In my view, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist was obviously unfortunate to be injured in such a weird way, but fortunate not to have lost as Cameron was doing the better work, especially to the body.
Cameron's South Yorkshire rival Callum Simpson suggested Whittaker had been looking for "an easy way out."
Eddie Hearn, the promoter, also suggested the Sheffielder had been on his way to a win.
And former Sheffield world champion Clinton Woods criticised Whittaker's lack of courage saying he had been "found out" by the South Yorkshireman.
Cameron's former trainer Chris Smedley added he'd "exposed" his opponent" and deserved better than a draw.
It had been Cameron's 30th professional fight - he has had never been stopped - and without doubt the most significant.
And it could open the door to another money-spinning re-match, one which will help him secure the future of his family.
*Craig Derbyshire, of Bentley, successfully defended his Commonwealth Boxing Council Light Fly against Watford's Paul Roberts at Beverley Leisure Centre, on Friday.
* Benjamin Shalom has suggested the long-awaited fight between Sheffield's top fighter Dalton Smith and Adam Azim will happen in 2025.
