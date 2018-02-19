Boxing video: The South Yorkshire puncher who finds it easier being punched...

David Allen reached a bizarre conclusion when he was hammering his gloves into the pads in a public work-out.

During a high-octane session in Sheffield - he declared it was easier taking punches than handing them out.

Allen, South Yorkshire boxing's most colourful character, made the point as he was blowing hard, hanging over the ring ropes in a break from training.

"It's a ******* hard game this - just throwing punches knackers you" he declared.

"It is easier getting punched then punching someone. At least you get a rest when they are punching you."

Allen, who insists he is a strong competitor when he is fit, has every motivation to be ready for his spot on Kell Brook's undercard, on March 3, at Sheffield Arena.

Allen hoists up Thomas after his loss at Sheffield United's ground last May

The Conisbrough heavyweight re-matches up against Lenroy Thomas, an opponent he underestimated last year, losing on points to him on the Brook v Errol Spence Jr show at Bramall Lane.

Allen, a big fan of Naseem Hamed, said his hero's appearance on TV last weekend had got him "buzzing" and he couldn't wait to get his gloves on Jamaican-born Thomas, who defends his Commonwealth title at the Arena.

