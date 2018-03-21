Boxing: Underdog can spring an upset in battle of South Yorkshire heavies

David Howe will relish being the underdog in the heavyweight clash with Kash Ali on Saturday.

Trainer Ryan Rhodes thinks the Sheffield man can spring an upset over the much-fancied and unbeaten Rotherham rival, on a bill in Birmingham.

“David is up for it, he’s confident and has got a puncher’s chance” he said.

“Anything can happen in the heavyweight division and while Kash is looking to step up to the next level, David knows this is a big opportunity for him.”

Howe, now aided by strength and conditioning coaching at Hallam University, has been stopped six times in seven losses, but still has a winning record with 14 wins - six of them by KO.