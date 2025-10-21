Boxing trainer Steve takes on dementia for his Nan

Boxing coach Steve Nettleship will never forget the smiling face of his grandmother.

She passed away in 2016, having battled with dementia for years.

Sheila Gilbert was a woman who wouldn't let the progressive condition affect her love for her family.

"There is sometimes a stigma about dementia, but Nannan was always happy, smiling, positive and happy" says Steve.

"She showed you can still live a good life with dementia."

And it will be in her honour - and others with the condition - that he runs a charity event in Sheffield on Saturday, November 22.

People will be invited to take part in body sparring sessions with himself and Ryan Rhodes, with the reserved slot sessions stretching over six hours, from 8am to 2pm.

They will pay £10 for the pleasure of whacking the trainers' ribs.

Then participants can then run in a half-marathon, or a part of that distance, to raise more funds for the Darnall Dementia Trust.

"It is ok for people to do as much or as little sparring or running as they want; the idea is to raise funds for the Trust," said Steve.

"It is all for a great cause.

"My mum was my Nan's principal carer, and she benefited from the rest she had when Nanan went into respite.

"Nannan loved it there, there was entertainment, games, seaside trips, singers all sorts to keep them happy at the St Alban's Church.

"They need financial help to continue doing their activities and we have set ourselves a £2,000 target, although it would be great to smash that and get more.

"I'll be involved in the sparring and then doing the running."

Steve, 28, who trains Hughie Wilson and Kacie Doocey at Southpaw gym, Shalesmoor, said his grandmother had dementia throughout the time he was growing up. He never really knew her without the condition.

"It was hard on my mum looking after her, but she was always at ease when Nannan went to the Darnall Trust. Both of them benefited from it.

"If anyone is interested in helping with fundraising efforts, please reach out.

"For sponsorship inquiries regarding the event, feel free to contact me."