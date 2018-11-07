Boxing: Trainer Dave Coldwell faces a challenge bigger than Ryan Rhodes v Saul Alvarez

Dave Coldwell face his biggest challenge on Saturday since trying to mastermind a win over ring icon Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The Rotherham trainer was in Ryan Rhodes' corner in June, 2011 when the Sheffielder challenged Alvarez for the WBC world super welterweight Title in his homeland of Mexico.

Rhodes put in a brave performance before being stopped by Alvarez in the final round of a gruelling contest.

But Coldwell says an even bigger test lies ahead on Saturday, as he supports Tony Bellew in his aim to become the unified cruiserweight world champion. He faces the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk at Manchester Arena, a bill which includes Conisbrough heavyweight David Allen.

Coldwell states: "Without any doubt this is the biggest fight I’ve been involved in. I’m proud and privileged to have been a party of some very big nights in British boxing in a variety of capacities, but Saturday is something that I’m so excited by because of what’s at stake.

"The size of this fight and the opportunity to come out of there with Tony Bellew as the undisputed champion of the world is the type of thing you dream about every night and it’s why you want to be involved in this sport.

"He’s worked so hard for this opportunity and we fully believe that we’ve got the plan to get the result we want.”

Coldwell says in Usyk, Bellew is facing an undefeated fighter who is “nice on the eye and if you let him get into a rhythm then you’re in for a very hard fight.

"I’ve watched enough of him now to know that there are opportunities for Tony to have a big say in this fight and if he gets it right and does everything we’ve worked on then a lot of people are going to be surprised.

"Tony gets nowhere the credit he deserves for his boxing brain, but people are going to be shocked at what they see on Saturday night.

"Tony has excelled in the underdog role on several occasions and it makes no difference to him what people think his chances are.

"He’s in a good place and you’ll see that this weekend.”