Boxing: Tragic Scott Westgarth’s opponent confirms poignant ring return

Dec Spelman - the fighter Sheffield boxer Scott Westgarth beat before suffering a fatal brain haemorrhage - will be back in the ring on June 30.

Spelman was as horrified as anybody at the tragedy which befell Sheffield Boxing Centre light heavyweight Westgarth, whose funeral was on Tuesday.

On that day, the Scunthorpe boxer posted this message on twitter: “Very tough day today as everyone said there final goodbyes to Scott.

“I didn’t know you as a person but learned so much about you as a fighter.

“Thank you to the people that sent me your messages of support. The fight game and the world in general lost a great man. Sleep tight buddy x”

The previously unbeaten 26-year-old was beaten by the Penistone-based chef at their English title eliminator in Doncaster in February. But Westgarth lost consciousness after the fight, the 31-year-old pronounced dead in hospital.

Scott Westgarth

After a period of consideration, Spelman has now confirmed he will compete at North Notts arena, Worksop on June 30.

His opponent’s name has yet to be established.

Spelman said at the time of the tragedy: ““This is not about me. We need to keep praying for Scott’s family and keep strong.

“You can see from the messages what a great guy he was. Scott has lost his life doing a sport he loved.

Scott Westgarth, left, with Carl Wild

“I am gutted, devastated and heartbroken because he is such a nice guy. I have the utmost respect for him... it is just heartbreaking.”

The North Lincolnshire man once boxed and beat Carl Wild, one of Westgarth’s close pals at SBC.

He will be looking for his 12th professional win next month.

