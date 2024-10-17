Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not everyone in South Yorkshire would wholeheartedly welcome a woman boxer arriving in their midst bearing the nickname the 'Iron Lady.'

Of course, it carries memories of Margaret Thatcher, the British Prime Minister who, in the 1980s, went toe-to-toe with the unions in this area and others.

But Mary Aina Abbey will bring the sobriquet to Sheffield on Saturday night when she tries to seize the Commonwealth flyweight title off holder Nicola Hopewell.

The fight is top of the bill on a Fightzone event at Skate Central.

Nicola, who trains at Riley's gym in Richmond Park Road, Handsworth, knows she will have to perform at her top level to keep the belt from falling into the hands of the 27-year-old Nigerian.

"It is going to be tough, I've heard her nickname is the Iron Lady," said Nicola.

"I think she has come to win - she arrived early in the UK and has been training here."

Sheffield United fan Nichola, aged 33, knows Mary throws steady supply of straight punches, is taller, and clever on the counter attack.

Nicola Hopewell signs a three-fight deal with Dennis Hobson

"I'll need to be careful as she is dangerous, but we have been working on a plan and hopefully it can be executed well on the night.

"If for any reason changes are needed that will be sorted in the corner."

This will only be Nicola's seventh professional fight, she is 5-1-0 while Mary brings with her an impressive 12 1 0.

The Worksop woman lost a Commonwealth super flyweight battle 12 months ago, went down a weight, and won the fly version in April against Bournemouth's Gemma Ruegg.

Mikey Harrison in the gym

"The title means quite a lot as it moves me up in rankings," she says.

"It opens doors and I have just got a promotional deal for three fights with Dennis Hobson.

"I am going to defend it on Saturday and move on to something bigger, I guess.

"We will see who has got which belts and what is available."

Nicola Hopewell poster

The Daz Medcalf-trained boxer has sold around 100 tickets for the event and is excited to be top of the bill.

Also on the card is Mikey Harrison, the 6t 4ins light heavyweight from Ridgeway, near Eckington, who is looking for his second victory in the paid ranks.

The John Fewkes protege is up against Ukrainian journeyman Serhii Ksendzov.

Meanwhile, Sheffield's Owen Durnan takes on unbeaten super feather Michael Webber-Kane in Ipswich on the same night.

Chesterfield's Amy Greatorex is on that card, versus Eilish Tierney from Suffolk.

FIGHTZONE CARD

Nicola Hopewell 5 1 0 v Mary Aina Abbey 12 1 0 at flyweight.

Jack Dillingham 3 0 0 v Brayan Mairena 15 47 1 super feather.

Anees Taj 9 5 0 v Phil Williams 6 56 1 heavy.

Mikey Harrison 1 0 0 v Serhii Ksendzov 4 31 0 light heavy.

Georgia Klein 1 0 0 v Katherine Quintana 0 31 1 super light.