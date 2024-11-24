Boxing: Statement made by battling brother and sister from Sheffield
The sport is always on the lookout for ways to modernise its offering and extend its reach.
Intake siblings Red and Bianca Johnson grabbed their share of the limelight on Saturday night at the Metrodome, Barnsley.
Bianca, 31, won her debut bout against Aberdeen’s Shelley MacDonald and Red, 21, chalked up his eighth straight victory, this time over Maltby’s Dale Kellam.
Both were points’ victories, witnessed by Sheffield’s former world champion Kell Brook.
Bianca, an estate agent by day, had not boxed for 10 years, since her amateur days, and was thrilled with the experience.
“Statement made, now they’ll believe” she posted online.
“Proud of myself – gave it everything and won every round, 40-36. Thanks to everybody who came and supported me. The best night ever!”
Wins for the brother and sister will appeal to promoters looking to book future shows.
There were stoppage successes for Red’s Ingle gym-mate Mohammed Subhaan as well as Doncaster’s Paul Clewes.
Subhaan had lost his unbeaten record in his previous fight and had promised a “big performance.”
He delivered that with a sixth-round TKO.
Barnsley’s Jake John Cleary had a memorable debut.
His trainer Jamie Kennedy said: “What a brilliant debut from Jake Jon Cleary. The whole camp, and tonight, have been a pleasure.
“It’s been a very long journey for Jake and I know tonight has been a part of a longer plan. He got everything right.
“Four brilliant learning rounds with an experienced opponent. The ‘W’ is on his list just what we wanted.”
RESULTS -FULL CARD
Paul Clewes 9 1 0 Doncaster TKO Jake Bray 3 25 2 Stainforth super middle
Dempsey Wale (previously) 12 0 0 Barnsley beat Erick Omar Lopez 16 21 2 Mexico, super lightweight.
Mohammed Subhaan 7 1 0 Sheffield/Bradford TKO Eliecer Quezada 24 31 3 Nicaragua light
Brandon Pickup 1 0 0 Wakefield bt Ryan Labourn 0 20 2 Bradford cruiser
Keanan Holford 1 0 0 Wakefield bt Michael Mooney 10 110 3 Worcester welter
Jake Jon Cleary debut Wombwell bt Richard Helm 1 41 1 Rochdale welter
Bianca Johnson debut Intake, bt Shelley MacDonald 0 2 0 Aberdeen feather
Tommy Sams 4 0 0 Woodlands, Doncaster, bt Dylan Courtney 2 16 2 Cornwall light heavy
Red Johnson 7 0 0 Intake bt Dale Kellam 0 6 1 Maltby light heavy.