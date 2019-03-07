Boxing: Sheffield world champion Charlie Edwards is in the best shape ever to face Spanish title challenger 

WBC champion Charlie Edwards says he is aware this month’s opponent will be determined to take his title in what will be his "world cup final."

Edwards, who campaigns out of Steel City gym in Darnall, Sheffield, faces Spaniard Angel Moreno in London on March 23 - his first defence of a global flyweight title he only won in December.

Boxer Charlie Edwards training at the Steel City Gym in Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

The latest match-up has come quickly - and despite the bookies' odds - is a danger to Edwards' stated admission to build a legacy for the future.

The Beighton-based fighter told The Star: "I don't hang about. When I won the world title I wanted to make sure I was active, I'd had a lot of inactivity in the last two years and didn't get the fights I wanted so now I have got the bargaining chip. I'm the number one everyone wants to come for and to fight so I want to to be one of the most active world champions.

"I don't want to be out of the gym, getting overweight, letting there be chances to get injuries when you come back. It is about keeping the momentum going and keep pushing forward."

The Grant Smith-trained fighter said preparations had been going well.

"I was fit really before I even came into camp, I am one of those obsessed with bettering myself day-in, day-out”.

He is “in best shape of my career by far."

As for Moreno, he said: "I sparred him before I got beat by John Riel Casimero (IBF title 2016.) He is tough, he's very game.

"He is going to come and try and steal that title, it is his world cup final at the end of the day but I believe I am going to shine.

“It is going to be a punch perfect performance" predicted the Croydon-born boxer.

"I felt his power in the ring and that was with 14-ounce gloves on so I know he is tough I know he is strong and I know I have got to be at 100% switched on with him. I cannot overlook this guy.

"Whatever comes I will be able to adapt, I train to 120 per cent the best I can for every fight.

So what anyone brings I am always going to be ready."