Boxing: Sheffield warrior faces unbeaten Irish puncher

Sheffield super lightweight Lee Connelly takes on one of Ireland's top prospects on Friday night.
Connelly (W7 L28 D3) meets John Joe Nevin (W8 L0) at London's Tolworth Recreation Centre.
Nevin, 29, described by Boxing News as "one of the most decorated amateur boxers ever" boasts a CV including double Olympian, European champion and 15 times all Ireland champion - that's 255 amateur contests with just 15 losses.
Nevin said: "I wanted a heavier opponent and to get some more rounds in and I didn't want someone who was going to tumble over."
Connelly commented: "I had five amateur bouts and a handful of unlicensed fights before turning pro, but he’s only got two arms and two legs."
