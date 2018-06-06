Boxing: Sheffield v Doncaster derby could be on the horizon

Have your say

Stefy Bull believes there could be a future South Yorkshire derby involving Sheffield’s Liam Cameron and Doncaster’s Luke Crowcroft.

Cameron is riding high as Commonwealth champion at middleweight. But Bull believes Crowcroft, who fights Chris Nixon at Doncaster Dome on June 16, is in the mix as a future opponent.

“Luke Crowcroft is back after three years, he was a top amateur and I believe he could be a good challenger for Cameron, in the future” said the promoter.

“That’s what we’re aiming for if Luke can keep winning.”

Crowcroft is on the undercard of a bill that was initially headlined by Curtis Woodhouse - but his fight fell through.

Top of the bill is Paul Economides, putting his Central Area Super Bantamweight title on the line against Jason Cunningham.

The show is jointly promoted by Dennis Hobson and Bull, and broadcast live by Freesports (Freeview 95, Freesat 252, Sky 424, BT 95, Talk Talk 95).