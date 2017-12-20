Boxing: Sheffield fighter wants to challenge Doncaster champion

Have your say

Tommy Frank believes he can become central area champion in the New Year.

The Sheffield Boxing Centre superflyweight wants to take the belt off Doncaster's Craig Derbyshire.

The Bentley fighter has a far from champion record he has won five and lost 24 record - and has been defeated four times since winning the title in June.

Frank, 24, collected his sixth straight win last week, beating Brett Fidoe at Norton.

He was pleased with the victory, but not 100 per cent happy with his performance.

"I am my own worse critic. I think I boxed well I just think I can box better than that. That was 60 per cent Tommy Frank, if that" he said.

"Super Tommy" said he won "pretty much won every round" against Fidoe.

"We knew he was going to come and give it a go and that's what we wanted.

"I just stuck to my boxing. The more accurate work was from me. And the audience seemed to like my shots a lot better."

Frank know has one eye on his first title as a professional.

"I am learning every day in the gym, and I am just going to keep learning.

"I am progressing nicely...next year I am going to be pushing on for titles. I am really eyeing up that Central Area title at super flyweight.

"Craig Derbyshire has got it at the minute.

"And fingers crossed - we are in some talks - it will come off next year. That would be a great fight.

"When I start stepping up the rounds, you are really going to see how good I am.

"I am going to get better when I am in the longer rounds."

Frank, trained by Glyn Rhodes, admitted he was hit too much in last fight, at the Double Tree by Hilton.

"I have got good head movement, but to be honest, I clash heads a lot.

"I don't know why I must have a big head or something! I switch off sometimes."