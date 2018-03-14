Boxing: Sheffield champion Liam Cameron in hot weather camp aiming to build on his success

Liam Cameron is determined to prove he is no flash in the pan.

The Manor Park, Sheffield middleweight is in training for his first defence of his Commonwealth title - and his trainer Chris Smedley is just as keen as he is that no mistakes are made when he fights Danny Butler at iceSheffield, on April 27.

“We are looking for another top performance from Liam - the same quality that he showed against Sam Sheedy” said Smedley.

“It’s important to show that Liam is consistent and a serious contender for other major titles.

“We don’t want him doing a Blackburn Rovers or a Leicester City with shock title wins (and then failing to retain.)

“We want him fighting and beating the best.

“And with the help of his nutritionist he will prove to people he’s not just a flash in the pan.”

Cameron’s training currently includes two weeks hot weather camp in Lanzarote.

“We are able to do this because R & B Plumbing and Heating services have funded the trip and are supporting Liam for this defence” said Smedley.

“Lanzarote is about two weeks of fitness, lots of big runs, track work and then finishing off with pads in an outdoor ring.

“Facilities are first class and with just us two, there’s no distractions from what we need to do.”

Cameron won the Commonwealth strap after previously failing in previous attempts, to Zac Dunn in Australia and Luke Blackledge in Blackburn. It means a huge amount to him to keep it - and then move on to greater things, in an exciting division.

The Dennis Hobson-promoted fighter is only 27 and hopes the televised defence will get his name out among the big-hitters of the sport. He aims to repeat the all-action style shown against Sheedy