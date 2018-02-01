Boxing: Josh Wale confident of a winning return to Sheffield

Josh Wale headlines in Sheffield tomorrow night - a different man from the one who boxed in the city last time.

Then, in 2015, on the Chris Eubank Jr undercard at Sheffield Arena, he lost over 10 rounds to featherweight Leigh Wood.

Since then he has won seven of eight fights and more importantly collected the British bantamweight title and defended once.

This weekend he defends it again, against Lincoln's Bobby Jenkinson, at Ponds Forge, on a Dennis Hobson bill.

Looking back three years, Wale, 29, of Barnsley says: "It's all changed since then.

"That was two weights up from where I am now, it just shows you with perseverance, hard work dedication...I've got my dream.

"I have experienced both sides of the coin.

"I am on the good side of the coin now and I want it to continue."

Wale said training had been great, he's been sparring Norfolk featherweight Ryan Walsh in Tenerife.

"To be honest, I am performing now better than I have ever done. Let's see how far we can go."

He said he always an opponent in high regard but "I have just got to do my thing.

"If I do my best boxing against anybody at bantamweight we believe as a team we can perform at the highest level."

As for the belt itself, he hopes to keep it for good.

"I have lost and drawn for it, when I got the draw I thought will I ever get? But but I promised my Dad I'd get it and I get emotional thinking about it. Now I have got it I want it for keeps."

Wale said he had two sons with another on the way "so hopefully I can leave it them, if they want to box when they are older they have something to look up to."

