Boxing: How the teachings of the late Brendan Ingle still inspire Sheffield’s Kid Galahad

Kid Galahad has revealed how still hears Brendan Ingle's words of wisdom when he needs them the most.

The Sheffield boxer won the biggest fight of his life in America this month, to set up a chance to fight the winner of Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton, for the IBF World Featherweight.

His victory at the TD Garden, Boston USA over Toka Kahn Clary was a master-class display in which he was rarely in trouble against a strong, much-fancied opponent.

"I think about him a lot" said Galahad, referring to Ingle senior, who died on May 25 in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

"I spent a lot of time with Brendan and remember what he told me, especially before a fight. He told me lots of boxing things, things that stay in the back of my head."

One example was what Ingle had told him about a fight Herol 'Bomber' Graham took part in against Julian Jackson in 1990, for the WBC middleweight title in Spain.

Brendan Ingle

"Brendan had told him to go into the next round and box the other guy's head off. Not to take any risks, just to close the show down. Instead he went after an opportunity was left hanging and paid the price – the defeat changed his life.

“t was a lost opportunity - and I remember things like that taught to me by Brendan."

Galahad (Abdul Barry Awad) dedicated his American points win over Khan Clary to Ingle senior - his victory being managed by his present day trainer Dom Ingle, one of Brendan's sons.