Boxing: End of an era yet the show goes on for Rotherham’s Dave Coldwell

A great boxing double-act is over.

But the life of a boxing trainer continues for Rotherham-based Dave Coldwell today. He has been the mentor of Tony Bellew through some huge fights for the past five years.

Bellew's ultimately unsuccessful challenge of WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO & Ring Magazine cruiserweight champ Oleksandr Usyk at Manchester signalled the boxer's retirement, and the end of a productive partnership with Coldwell.

Coldwell has trained and managed fighters like Doncaster's McDonnell brothers, Curtis Woodhouse, Jerome Wilson, Anthony Fowler and Jordan Gill. But he has described Bellew as "the most driven, dedicated fighter I’ve ever worked with."

He wrote on social media: "I’m so proud to have been by this man’s side tonight. @tonybellew gave all he had to give and tried his heart out against one of the pound for pound best on the planet.

"He showed the world he can ‘box’ with the best and is more than just 'the Bomber.'

"He dared to be great tonight but was beaten by a genuinely great fighter.

"Congratulations to the champion and his team, good people who have been classy throughout.”

Coldwell later added he was "Heartbroken but very very proud. ‬

‪"The highs of this sport are unbelievably high, the problem is the lows are so very low. ‬‪But that’s the roll of the dice when you’re willing to shoot for the top."