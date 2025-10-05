Boxing: Dennis Hobson honoured with Ricky Hatton tribute
Hobson was presented with a canvas depicting the late Ricky Hatton during the Fightzone show at Skate Central.
Fightzone said it was a tribute to their "incredible journey together in boxing.”
They added: "From unforgettable nights and world title wins to a lifelong friendship built on loyalty and respect — this moment celebrates two icons who helped shape British boxing history."
Hobson was Hatton’s promoter/manager for a period in the mid-2000s - the Mancunian signed a three-fight contract with him after splitting up with Frank Warren.
The cross-Pennine relationship carried on long after, until Ricky's tragic death on September 14.
On the Skate Central card, all the home fighters walked away with a win, including: Mason Dickinson, the 24-year-old from the Manor, Sheffield-trained Doncaster athlete Hughie Wilson, 25, Ridgeway light heavyweight Mikey Harrison, 21, and Dronfield's Dylan Trevor, 26.
FULL RESULTS
Mason Dickinson, Sheffield, (previously 6 1 0) beat Connor Meanwell, Newark, 2 30 1 super welterweight
Dylan Trevor, Sheffield, 3 0 0 v George Rogers, Leicestershire 1 34 5 super welter
Mikey Harrison, Sheffield, 3 0 0 bt Dylan Courtney, Cornwall 2 23 2 light heavy
Hughie Wilson, Doncaster/Sheffield, 9 2 0 bt Oscar Robledo 2 6 2, Peru super light
Ryan Amos, Nottingham, 15 2 2 by Elliot Eboigbe, Italy, 4 34 1 welter
Jack Dillingham, Clay Cross, 6 0 1 bt Jose Manuel Perez, Nicaragua super feather
Spencer Binks, Nottinghamshire, 4 1 1 bt Jake Price, Hereford 2 7 1 light.
Meanwhile, Rotherham's Taz Nadeem could be £25,000 richer if he wins an unusual one-night tournament to be staged next month.
The unbeaten super-middleweight has been placed on a GBM show in Hull just 42 days after destroying Romanian Marius Mihai Dumitru in Sheffield; his fourth KO in seven straight professional wins.
The event features former English champion Germaine Brown and top-ten-ranked Steed Woodhall among confirmed names competing for a £25,000 purse.
“There’s nothing more exciting than a one-night tournament - especially with a line-up this competitive," said Sheffield promoter Izzy Asif.
"With four of Britain’s top-20 super-middleweights, three undefeated prospects and a former national champion all in the same bracket, it’s going to be a spectacular night of action."