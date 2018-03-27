Boxing: Danny Butler says he will beat Liam Cameron in Sheffield

Bristol’s Danny Butler says fighting Liam Cameron in his Sheffield ‘back yard’ holds no fear for him.

The pair clash on April 27, when Manor Park’s Cameron makes the first defence of his belt at iceSheffield, with the winner in the mix for a future crack at British champion Tommy Langford.

Former English champion Butler, 30, says: “I take every fight as though it’s my toughest.

“I’m training harder than ever and feel great. Wight is coming down lovely, and with five weeks to go I don’t have much to lose. So, I’ll be strong.

“I’ve seen a bit of Liam, and it will be tough, but I truly believe this is my time.

“It doesn’t matter to me at all that I’m away from home.”

He added: “Look at my record, when I won the English title it was in Tommy Costello’s backyard in Wolverhampton, and I upset the odds. I fought Frankie Borg in Wales and upset the odds there; the same with Cello Renda over in Peterborough.

“It’s a boxing ring, as long as it has four corners it doesn’t matter to me where we do it. I’ll get the business done.”

