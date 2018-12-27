BOXING COMMENT: Kell Brook and Amir Khan? Don’t waste your time, Kell

We’ve spent years drooling over the prospect of Kell Brook and Amir Khan trading leather.

The pair are British, big sporting names, multiple times title winners, have large followings and hate the sight of each other. So we all want that fight – right?

Well, not me, if I’m honest. I just get the feeling that Khan has strung Brook along for too long, has publicly abused him beyond reasonable levels, and doesn’t fancy the task anyway.

Khan’s recent accusations about Brook’s lifestyle are intended to ridicule and hurt the Sheffield man and his family. They won't be repeated here. But if anything it has reinforced my feeling that Brook should just move on.

Ofcourse that potential scrap remains a temptation for Brook – a likely win and an astonishing pay day.

But as the chances recede with every day, it makes sense to distance himself from Khan and target those who really matter on the world stage.

So my hope for 2019 is Brook v Keith Thurman, Erroll Spence Jr, Jarrett Hurd or the like.

Sadly, Kid Galahad may have to make a similar move. He wants to fight world champion Josh Warrington.

But the Leeds’man’s promoter Frank Warren described the Ingle man as “bottom of the list of future opponents.”

History is full of ‘fights’ that never happened.

So move on lads, there are plenty more fish in the sea...