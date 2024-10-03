Boxing clever: Every day a school day for Sheffield champion Shakiel Thompson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shakiel Thompson has been on a steep learning curve.

During his 13 professional fights, the standard of his opponents has escalated, the levels of training and discipline required have gone through the roof, and his domestic profile is rising exponentially.

But if the 6ft 3ins southpaw was to pick out one lesson he's learned, following his stunning, three-round victory over River Wilson-Bent at Sheffield's Cannon Arena last Friday, it is how to handle the high stakes of being a headline act who is expected to win.

"This time, I think I learned how to deal with pressure" he reflected, looking back at his successful defence of his IBF European and WBO Global Middleweight titles.

"Don't get me wrong I did have a lot of pressure on me, the fight was obviously in my home city, I sold a lot of tickets to family and friends, and I knew I had to perform.

"I wanted to impress and I had to make sure that all the hard work that I'd been doing in the last 10 weeks had to show up in the fight."

In pre-publicity media events, Wilson-Bent tried to destabilise the Handsworth champion mentally, by demeaning his previous achievements.

While the Coventry man may have edged the war of words, he didn't manage to get inside Thompson's head.

Shakiel Thompson boxing River Wilson-Bent Pic courtesy of Leigh Dawney GBM Sports.

Instead, Shak just concentrated on getting that early night.

"I don't brag about anything; I am just a humble person although I do like being a headliner" he says.

"It is something I have wanted to do since I was a kid, especially in my home town, it's a perfect feeling.

"Yes, headlining brings pressure too, if you are top of the bill you want to entertain.

Shakiel Thompson boxing River Wilson-Bent Pic courtesy of Leigh Dawney GBM Sports.

"I have been doing that, so I couldn't ask for much else."

After Friday's win, the learning continued, in the form of a self-critical video assessment of the spectacle.

"I am always critical of my performances, after every fight," said the 27-year-old father of two.

"I need to see what I need to work on, to improve for next time.

Shakiel Thompson Pic courtesy of Leigh Dawney GBM Sports.

"I am straight back in the gym, I was in it on Monday, working on things I have seen and want to improve," he said.

What did they include? "I'll keep that behind a closed door," said Manor Boxing Academy's ultimate professional, who sold around 200 tickets for the GBM Sports event.

"But there are always things to improve on no matter how good the performances are, you have to better yourself" added Thompson, who turned professional in 2018, and made his second appearance on a Kell Brook undercard.

"To be honest, the fight went exactly how I said it would go, I said it would be a KO performance and knew I would get the job done.

"Those things I need to sharpen up on...you'll see that in my next fight!

"With every fight, you will see a better version of me, the better the opposition the better version you will see, I am excited for the future."

Meanwhile, Steel City's Chantelle Cameron will defend her WBC Interim World Super Lightweight title against Swedish rival Patricia Berghult at Birmingham Arena on November 2.

However Doncaster's Tommy Sams' planned bout for October 13 has fallen through.