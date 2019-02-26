Boxing champion Ross Burkinshaw starts a new career – selling legal cannabis oil extract

Former champion boxer Ross Burkinshaw created quite a stir when he filmed himself smoking a cannabis joint while on holiday in Canada.

While it is legal there, the Sheffield gym owner was quick to say he doesn't smoke weed over here.

Now the one time Commonwealth, English and WBO European title holder is cashing in on the buzz created by publicity and social media interest by selling CBD oil, an extract of the cannabis plant.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is legal and sold in high street health shops. Now Burkinshaw has joined in and started marketing it via social media or from his gym in Handsworth.

"Having CBD oil helps me" he said, adding that after a series of operations he is frequently in pain, often in the winter months.

"In Canada I didn't have any CBD oil with me; cannabis is legal out there, so why not try it? Within 10 minutes I had no pain in my shoulder, and had my first full night's sleep I have had since I had my (last) operation."

Ross Burkinshaw at his gym

"CBD oil is a compound that is found in the cannabis plant or hemp. It is legal here in Britain.”

Burkinshaw has joined forces with Full Spectrum Oils, in Wortley Road, Deepcar to match customers’ needs. He gives advice on what levels to take saying it had a natural, organic benefit to users.