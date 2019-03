Former Sheffield banger Richard Towers is hoping to make his mark on boxing as a trainer.

The 6ft 8ins heavyweight has been training Swedish lightweight Redouane Kaya, 30, who will be making his UK debut on a Dennis Hobson show at Ponds Forge on March 15. Towers, 39, said his mentor, the late Brendan Ingle, always said he'd make the grade as a trainer.

Towers had a 15-win career, his only loss coming at the hands of Lucas Browne in 2013.