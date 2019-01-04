Boxing birthday for Ingle’s all-time achiever Johnny Nelson v Carlos De Leon - 27 January 1990 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Johnny Nelson - feted by the late Brendan Ingle as the highest over-achiever to have graduated from the Ingle boxing gym - turns 52 years old today. The one-time cruiserweight world champion works as a pundit for Sky Television. World title unification fight looms for Sheffield champion Charlie Edwards Sheffield sporting hopes for 2019: Star writers look at what the year ahead has in store