Boxing doesn't come cheap. Whether you are shelling out for tickets for a big event, a small hall show or a streaming service, you are going to be handing over a fair old wedge.

So, when a card represents true value for money, even if there are no champions on the bill, it must come as a huge relief for the promoters.

And that was the case on Saturday, for boxing business duo Sheffielder Ryan Rhodes and Swinton's Jamie Sheldon.

Bianca Johnson of Intake, right, in combat with Nicholine Achieng. | Pic courtesy of Ryan Marsden Steelstream Design

They oversaw a spectacular night of entertainment at the Magna Centre, Rotherham, a spicy event which had a little bit of everything.

The perfect example was a scrap that fans could easily have overlooked on the running order.

Super middleweight Cory Sagar, of Barnsley, in only his second fight, against Serge Ambomo, the Sheffield-based Cameroonian.

Cory Sagar gets the vote over Serge Ambomo. Pic Bob Westerdale. | nw

The 20-year-old South Yorkshireman let loose a fast barrage of combinations and twice had the veteran Olympian on the canvas.

Yet Ambomo was up for the fight and in the later stages unleashed the inner beast, testing Sagar's chin several times.

Sagar held on for a points' win, which drew a standing ovation.

For the fans, it had been money well spent.

Former Commonwealth flyweight champion Conner Kelsall had gone into his bout with Steven Maguire, with so much confidence that he'd organised an after-party at The White Lady Conisbrough.

It was well-placed optimism, and he picked his shots well against an opponent with a curious crab-like stance.

Afterwards, he whet the whistle of his supporters by stating that an announcement of a big fight was due soon...a major name is on the cards.

Sheffield United hitman-turned-hitman Adam Geelan beat journeyman Josh Cook. While the bout was untidy at times - his trainer Rhodes was imploring him to make better use of his jab - it was another important learning experience for the Meadowhead man.

Adam Geelan goes for the uppercut against Josh Cook. | Ryan Marsden Steelstream Design

Intake's Bianca Johnson impressed by winning every round against experienced late-replacement Nicholine Achieng, to move to 3-0.

It was an emotional debut night for Swinton's Kacie Doocey, who overcame Beccy Ferguson, from Stoke.

She posted "Unreal feeling becoming 1-0...I can’t even explain how grateful I am to be able to live my dream."

And the bill was topped by Cusworth super welterweight Connan Murray, who powered past Jabran Bilal, of Halifax, in a Central Area eliminator.

Conan, who is now 12-1, had words of thanks afterwards for his trainer Jason Cunningham and his fans.

"What a crowd! It was electric...can’t thank everyone enough who come to support me it always blows me away. The barbarian horde is massive."

Meanwhile, in the amateurs, Sheffield Boxing Centre cruiserweight Teagn Scott had to settle for a World Boxing Cup bronze medal for Great Britain after being beaten on points by Jugnoo Jugnoo of India, in Astana, Kazakhstan.

He said he'd delivered a "Far from a good performance. I will be back better next time."

Sheffield City Boxing Club's Chloe Dunn represented England against Scotland at Kings Heath, Birmingham.

Coach Brendan Warburton said: "Though she lost out to a more experienced opponent, she was always in the bout and she will only gain from the experience."