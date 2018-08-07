Boxing: Amir Khan’s lifestyle jibe on Kell Brook

Amir Khan has taken a lifestyle sideswipe at Kell Brook, as the prospect of an all-British duel continues to linger.

Sheffield’s Brook has been off the radar since his last fight, a two round demolition of Siarhei Rabchanka in March.

An ankle injury halted his progress and there’s nothing to suggest he’ll be on the Anthony Joshua bill at Wembley on September 22.

Khan told World Boxing News: “What he does outside the ring is nothing to do with me.

“The Kell Brook fight is one of the reasons why I signed up with Eddie Hearn.

“I think a fight with him is definitely a possibility.

“The way he has a lifestyle of partying and drinking and everything else, he just needs to stay patient and when it’s the right time the fight will happen.”

Khan insists he’d want to fight Brook at 147 pounds - a massive physical challenge for Brook, now, he moved up to 154 pounds after his defeat to Errol Spence Jr.

“He said he’ll fight me at 147 so he should stick to his word - if the fight is to happen” Khan told editor Phil Jay.