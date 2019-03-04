Boxing: A Sheffield v Rotherham derby is looming for South Yorkshire fight fans

Boxing fans in Sheffield and Rotherham are waiting to see if a local derby will materialise soon.

On Friday, Lee Appleyard faces Kieran McLaren at the Metrodome, Barnsley in a ten rounder, which is an English super lightweight title eliminator.

If he wins he will hopefully face Sheffielder Sam O'maison, the current champion.

But that will depend on whether O'maison is successful in a defence against Kay Prospere at Bethnal Green on March 16.

Hopefully, the Ryan Rhodes fighter will be successful and the derby can be made.

Sheffield fighter Levi Kinsiona has sparred both South Yorkshiremen and won't pick who he thinks is the best, but says: "I hope Lee and Sam both win - it would be a great local derby - and one I'd love to be on the bill of." Rhodes added: "I'm sure the fight will happen and it will be a fantastic local derby."

Lee Appleyard in withAtif Shafiq

*Christian Kinsiona will defend his central area super middleweight title against Mickey Ellison a bout which doubles as an English title eliminator at the Magna, Rotherham on March 30.

Sheffield super bantam Razaq Najib will take part in a Commonwealth title eliminator against Zahid Hussain on the bill, which also includes Kyle Yousaf, Maxi Hughes and Atif Shafiq.