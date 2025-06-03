Boxer's strong mindset helped him after sister's tragic death

Callum Simpson has spoken about how he has begun the journey of coming to terms with his sister's tragic death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the popular South Yorkshire fighter says talking to others helped him - and could help others in the same awful situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily-Rae sadly passed away after a quad bike accident on holiday in Zante.

The 19-year-old lost her fight for life after 10 days in intensive care, her death being publicly announced by Callum in September.

Callum Simpson pic courtesy of Charley Atkins

Three months later, Callum successfully defended his British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight belts against Steed Woodall at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpson says he is prepared to talk about his loss. He wants to keep her memory alive and help others.

Looking back on those terrible days in Greece, he told The Star: "It was a lot.

"As she had passed away abroad, I had to go over to meet my dad in Athens to help sort things out and get her home, I was there 10 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Simpson and his sister

"Then we were having to sort out the funeral, then it was her birthday; the family was going through a lot and I was trying to train for the Woodall fight. Yeah, it was a lot.

"For anyone losing a family member, they'll know; she was my little sister. Boxing did help me massively, it gave me something to focus on and aim towards.

"Luckily, I have got a very strong mindset and character and wanted to make her proud. I know she would have wanted me to carry on fighting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said any advice to others going through dark times would not necessarily work for everyone.

One of our own

But he said: "I had amazing support from friends, family, fiancé and coach, and boxing was a great outlet."

He said even talking to the media helped him.

"Not everyone has a big support group, and it can wear you down if you keep it inside, and it's all pent up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whatever you are going through, open up and just talk about it. That's the best thing."

On Saturday, Callum, who worked at Meadowhall as a shop assistant for four years, will take on Italian Ivan Zucco, at Oakwell, the winner taking home the vacant EBU European belt.

Zucco says he wants the contest to be a full blooded fight.

That doesn't impress the Barnsley boxer.

"We have a strategy and game plan, and on the nigh,t it will be about who can make it work the best.

"If the plan isn't working, I am very adaptable. I can fight on front foot box in on the back foot, mid range, close range - anyway he wants it he can get it."