Boxer's personal touch with 3,000-plus fans

Many professional boxers lay claim to having a close relationship with their army of supporters.

But Callum Simpson? He is in a different league.

The super middleweight is personally organising the delivery of more than THREE THOUSAND tickets for his European tussle with Italian rival Ivan Zucco, on June 7.

He even delivers some through the door by hand, as he doesn't want buyers with multiple orders to be sweating on the Royal Mail.

It is all part of a uniquely personalised service, which will also include town centre ticket sales events, which he will attend.

Callum want to fill three stands at Oakwell stadium as well as seats on the Barnsley FC pitch, and he wants to meet and greet as many supporters as he can.

The Barnsley born and bred boxer, who lives in the town centre, will be competing for the European title, and wants it to be a big moment in South Yorkshire boxing history.

The 28-year-old beat Zak Chelli at the stadium in August last year, with 7,000 watching.

Callum Simpson man of the people Pic courtesy of Boxxer

He hopes to more than double that next month.

"We have sold a lot of tickets already" he says.

"I have physically done 3,110 myself, people have ordered them through me on Facebook, Instagram, through friends and family.

"I pick them up from the football club and then work my way through them.

Callum Simpson pic courtesy of Charley Atkins

"I do it because people are spending their hard-earned money, so I want to give them the personal touch.

"It also saves them spending on online fees, admin fees, and service charges. And I am happy to do that."

Times are hard so if he can help them make a saving, he will, the boxer said.

"The personal touch is important. I like meeting the people who support me and giving them their tickets. Then, when I see them on fight night, I can often put a face to the name.

Callum Simpson pic courtesy of Charley Atkins

"And I message them as well.

"I have done this since day one, it can be hard to keep on top of it, but I have my Excel spreadsheet and will continue it is as long as I physically can!"

Simpson is leaving nothing to chance.

"I am posting some personally, as I don't like the idea of them getting lost in the post. There are two or three collection days in Barnsley town centre, some are hand delivered to the house.

"I used to write the envelopes out by hand, but I've got a printer now!"