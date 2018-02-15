Boxers celebrate British championships medals

Hard-hitting city varsity fighters were stars of the show at the British Universities Boxing Championships.

Hallam students took the points for the best overall university by winning three gold medals and two silvers. Sheffield University pugilists came away from the three-day competition in Stoke with a gold and a silver medal. Hallam’s gold medal winners were Ryszard Lewicki (75kg elite), Rohan Wardale (64 kg intermediate) and Joel Amuni (81kg novice). Danya Ancliffe and Liam Bell both won silver medals. Sheffield University provided two competitors and both came awaqy with medals. Vlad Matei (64kg elite) struck gold while Jade Pearce (60kg intermediate) took silver. All the boxer train at Sheffield City Boxing Club at Sharrow.