Boxer Lee takes on fresh fight for life

Former Ingle boxer Lee Noble has undergone a bone marrow transplant as he fights for his life against leukaemia.

He says has been uplifted by the support of the boxing world, as well as his own family, and hopes the procedure will cure his blood cancer.

Noble, 30, once a English super welterweight title contender, has been battling the disease since October, 2014.

He thought he had beaten it after initially receiving the ‘all-clear’ a year after taking oral medication at home and having fortnightly check-ups at the Royal Hallamshire hospital.

But he fell ill again and is now embroiled in a new fight.

From his isolation unit at Sheffield’s Hallamshire, he told The Star: “I have had radiotherapy to my brain and testes every day for a week, followed by full body irradiation and intense chemotherapy, over at the Weston Park.

Boxer Lee Noble from Barnsley who has been diagnosed with leukaemia. Picture Scott Merrylees

“I was transferred to Hallamshire for my transplant and recovery...all in isolation.

“I hope this transplant will be the answer to it all and I will be able to live a good lifestyle in the future.

“My family and partner Nicolle have been brilliant.

“I have not been able to have many visitors with me stuck in isolation but the messages off lads from all over the boxing world have been amazing; it means the world.”

Lee Noble v Dan Blackwell - Ponds Forge 11/05/14

Fighters pledging their support include Kell Brook, Billy Joe Saunders, Kid Galahad, Ross Burkinshaw, David Brophy and trainer Dominic Ingle.

Two times British and international masters champion Noble, from Barnsley, added: “All the hospital staff have looked after me well with the circumstances they are under at the minute, with the NHS. The first thing I am going to do when I get out of here is buy them all a big bunch of flowers.

“It’s marvellous how well they do their jobs while being stretched to the limit.

“All I say to people considering being a donor is: do it. You’ll save a life. Please visit the Anthony Nolan website.”

