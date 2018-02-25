Boxer Kell Brook plans to go old school against Sergey Rabchenko

Kell Brook aims to mirror the faultless boxing display carried out by gym-mate Billy Joe Saunders, when the Sheffield fighter returns to the ring on Saturday.

The deposed welterweight world champion starts his career afresh with a light-middleweight contest against Belarusian Sergey Rabchenko at Sheffield Arena.

Kell Brook pictured last week with former gym-mates Lee McAllister and Daniel Thorpe

Brook intends to put on an old school boxing exhibition for the fans.

“A lot of fighters who are going up into a new weight division feel they have to prove they have more power, but I am not thinking about that” Brook told The Star.

“It’s about the old school way of doing it - hit but not getting hit, the classic Ingle gym way.

“Against Gennady Golovkin, I was standing and trading too much when really I didn’t need to.

“In that fight he clipped me in the first round and I was: ‘I’m going to stand with him and show him what I’ve got.’

“But I have listened to what I have been told, concentrating on being light on my feet, move around the ring the way I want to, being sharp and staying on it longer while the other kid is flagging.”

Brook, aged 31, said he was using his experience and recognising the brilliance in others, as he embarked on the new episode in his career.

“Some fighters lose their rag when they get clipped. But look at Billy Joe Saunders (against David Lemieux) - he could see shots coming a mile off. He could even look into the crowd to see where one shot had gone!

“Lemieux didn’t touch him. I need to be observant like that, from round one.”

Brook said Ingle gym-mate Saunders’ performance was one he’d be happy to replicate.

“He’s old school, he’s got it down to a tee. He was the perfect boxer against a fighter-puncher. He knows how to box clever.”