Boxer in life threatening condition after winning fight in Doncaster

Have your say

A boxer is in a life threatening condition after collapsing in the dressing room following his fight in Doncaster on Saturday night.

Scott Westgarth had earned a win on points over ten hard fought rounds against Dec Spellman in an English title eliminator at The Dome in Doncaster.

Westgarth suffered a knockdown, but also downed Spellman on his way to a victory considered by many as an upset.

But the 31-year-old collapsed afterwards and was rushed to hospital.

The early signs were that Scott may have suffered a bleed on the brain.

The one time Kelham Island resident is at the Royal Hallamshire, with his family at his bedside.

He is not thought to be conscious.

During post-fight interviews, Westgarth had appeared in some distress as he repeatedly held his head.

The promoter of the show Stefy Bull tweeted his shock at the incident.

He wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken tonight 30 years in boxing and its hit home how serious this so called sport is, I feel physically sick.

“I’ve got everything crossed that Scott Westgarth is ok if people actually realised what goes on behind the scenes brutal this game.”

Westgarth is trained in Sheffield by Glyn Rhodes and lives in Penistone but is originally from the North East.

He is a chef at the Royal Victoria Holiday Inn in Sheffield and is a former ski instructor. He began boxing at the age of 24.

Ringside medics accompanied Westgarth to hospital which forced the cancellation of the rest of the fight night.

Former Sheffield United captain and ex-British champion Curtis Woodhouse was due to face John Wayne Hibbert in a Commonwealth title eliminator but the fight was postponed.

And Woodhouse said the health of Westgarth is far more important than any bout.

He tweeted: “Prayers are with Scott Westgarth this evening, sometimes with all the hype around boxing you forget how dangerous this sport is. My fight with @JWHIBBERT is irrelevant and means nothing compared to life. Fingers crossed Scott is ok.”

Carl Greaves, who trains Westgarth’s opponent Spellman, tweeted: “Tonight has really made me think about boxing and puts thing's into perspective I'm praying Scott westgarth pulls through this.”