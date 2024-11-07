Guts and glory - that's what Sheffield United fans want to see from their footballing heroes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it's the same for the club's assistant kitman, both on and off the pitch.

Adam Geelan goes into his professional boxing debut on Saturday aiming to show bravery and strength, which should hopefully lead him to his first win in the paid ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A debut in the ring can be a daunting prospect but Adam is ready for it.

Adam Geelan after sparring at Southpaw gym, Sheffield

"I want to go as far as I possibly can in the sport. There is no ceiling with it" he says.

"Yes, I want to make money to support my little boy and get on my own two feet, but it is not the full goal, I want the accomplishment of becoming a professional boxer."

Also, he wants to dedicate his boxing career to those he has lost, including, tragically, former Blade and close friend George Baldock, the Panathinaikos defender, 31, who drowned in his swimming pool in Greece recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam wrote on Facebook: "Georgie - Can’t believe I’m having to write this but I can’t thank you enough for everything a true friend from day one and one of the best men I’ve had the pleasure to know.

Adam, left, in his amateur days

"One hell of a man. I Will miss you brother as will everyone my prayers go out to your family and friends. RIP Starman."

Adam has had to try and contain his grief as he prepares for Saturday night's middleweight fight against journeyman Jordan Grannum at Rotherham's Magna Centre.

It's a different world from football, a sport in which he has spent ten years as a backroom boy with the Blades, playing himself for Middlewood Rovers, Norton Lees and Hallam U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I played football but did boxing for extra fitness then took a loving to it" he explained.

Adam Geelan and Jay Castledine

"Boxing became the main sport I wanted to pursue."

Adam's style is based on his heroes - rugged fighters like Carl Froch and Gennady Golovkin.

"I am quite an aggressive, front-foot boxer, but I can also box on the back foot and the outside.

"Froch was such a tough warrior while Golovkin is probably my favourite; he could take a punch and then get through it and win - no nonsense."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Baldock of Sheffield United during the pre season training match at the Bracken Moor Stadium, Stocksbridge. Picture date 6th July 2018. Picture credit: James Wilson/Sportimage

The Bladesman is hoping the Stefy Bull-Ryan Rhodes bill will include a win for tall lightweight Hughie Wilson 9-0-0 who Steve Nettleship trains at Sheffield's Southpaw gym.

"He is technically really good, comes from travellers' background I think, and signed for Ryan, they are getting his name out there" said Adam.

"He will be in a 50-50 fight, he boxes really well, he is lovely to watch, he picks his straight shots really well.

"I watched him stop a guy (Les Urry) in the first round with a body shot and in training he looks technically really good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have never been a range boxer; most people I have fought are taller than me so it's nice to watch how he picks and throws shots.

"Personally, I try to get inside but it is good to see different ways of approaching a fight."