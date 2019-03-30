Biting sensation: Rotherham's Kash Ali disqualified after sinking his teeth into David Price up to four times in Liverpool contest

Heavyweight Kash Ali's immediate boxing future is in doubt tonight after he bit opponent David Price at least twice.

The referee disqualified the Rotherham heavyweight in round five.

Ali, 27, had been caught hard to the chin by the Merseyside fighter and looked unstable on his feet.

In survival mode, he grabbed hold of Price and fell on top of him on to the canvas.

Astonishingly he then seemed to bite Price on the abdomen.

An angry red mark was left as a result.

Ali had also appeared to have bitten Price on his left arm in round three - and the South Yorkshire-based fighter also had a point deducted for punching to the back of Price's head.

On top of that, he'd been warned for bringing his shoulder up into Price's face.

Afterwards, Tony Bellew described Ali as a disgrace and said he should be banned from the rig.

His purse should be taken from him and given to amateur boxing.

And Bellew, a commentator on the Matchroom event, claimed he'd actually bitten Price FOUR times.

After Ali left the ring, security rushed to avoid any contact between the Yorkshire boxer and fans at the Liverpool Arena.

Ali (previously undefeated at (W15-0) had been supremely confident he could overcome the more experienced Price (W23 L6)

Liverpudlian Price, 35, who had collected British, English, and Commonwealth heavyweight titles in his paid career, had his hands full in the early rounds, but caught him cleanly before the topple on to the canvas.

In a Sky ringside interview, Price said he would not want to share a ring with Ali again.

It is back to the drawing board for Sheffield trainer Adam Etches, this evening - he'd strongly fancied his man to outbox the former Olympian.

Kash Ali and David Price at the weigh in. Picture by Mark Robinson