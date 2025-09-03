Bilal ready to sink his teeth into boxing and dental careers

Boxing is a test of brains as much as brawn – and 18-year-old Bilal Hussein is certainly proving he has more than his share of both.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-time Yorkshire champion's stellar A-Level results, sat at King Ecgbert School, have put him on course to eventually become a dentist.

At some point, the talented athlete will then have to choose between protecting patients' teeth or giving opponents' jaws less careful attention in the ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bilal, from Millhouses, is a shining example of how youngsters can enjoy the advantages of a fit, competitive sporting life, while getting their teeth into a future career.

Bilal Hussein and his father

A future job in the health care sector would in some ways mirror his dad Asghar, who is a specialist physiologist, working in the diagnostic cardiology department at Sheffield Teaching Hospital Trust.

For the moment, though, Bilal is enjoying both sport and his study obligations.

His boxing education started under Andy Marlow and Mick Otter at the former S18 gym in Dronfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was spotlighted in The Star nine years ago, as a talent to keep an eye on. (See: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/boxing/video-watch-boxings-nine-year-old-wonder-kid-64638)

Bilal Hussein much prized at Sheffield City Boxing club

These days the teenager is under the wing of Brendan Warburton at Sheffield City Boxing Club.

"Bilal's dream was to become a boxer as a child," says Asghar.

"He had so much energy, so I had to direct it somewhere it would be useful for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I decided to take him boxing, and since seven or eight years old he never looked back.

Andy Marlow with Bilal Hussein

"Boxing has had a huge impact on his life, it's kept him away from hanging around on the streets and away from bad habits like smoking and drugs.

"I believe boxing has taught him discipline, patience and the sport itself has had a healthy impact on his studies.

"It has improved his focus.

"He really wants to become a dentist, but has not put all his eggs in one basket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He worked hard in school and in the gym and his success reflect his hard work simultaneously in both fields.

"As he has become more mature, he has realised he wants to be a dentist and have a secure career and is willing to keep boxing going as long as possible.

"He understands in sports that sometimes injuries can end your career so education was extremely important. He is very honest, nice, respectful and humble, and I am very proud of him."

Bilal's former trainer Andy Marlow is delighted by the youngster's progress in and out of the ring.

"The family are some of the nicest most respectful people I’ve met" he says.