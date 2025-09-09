Big names swerving Shakiel Thompson, says Reece Mould

Shakiel Thompson could become the modern-day equivalent of Junior Witter - blessed with skill but dodged by opponents looking for a bigger name and larger pay day.

Witter, a supreme Ingle boxer who became WBC world champion, is the subject of the book 'Junior Witter - The Avoided', which is to be published shortly.

And there could be comparisons made with Sheffield's Thompson, who is back in action on a GBM show at the Community Park Arena on September 27.

On that same bill is Reece Mould, who has watched Shak progress through the amateur side of the sport and into his 14-straight wins as a professional.

Shakiel Thompson at Magna Pic Connor McMain

"He is good, that is why he is avoided," said Reece. "In the real boxing world, everyone knows how hard he is to beat, but he is not a big, massive domestic name.

"And that is why he is not getting the fights he deserves.

"He will have to force himself into a mandatory position to force the big fight."

Lightweight Mould, 30, from Woodlands, Doncaster, said that Thompson hadn't previously been with big promoters with access to meaningful TV slots.

Doncaster's Reece Mould. (Photo by James Chance Getty Images)

That means: "He is not a massive name, as such, for domestic, the every day armchair boxing fan. They don't really know his name. But every real boxing fan knows how good he is.

"For opponents, though, why take a fight like him? You are not gaining anything for it."

Reece has also been an interested spectator in the career of Josh Padley, also from Doncaster.

Padley's image was escalated when he took a late-notice world lightweight title fight against Shakur Stevenson in February in Saudi Arabia.

Padley is back in action at Sheffield Arena next month on Dave Allen's card.

"He has moved down to super feather; we have never shared a ring together or trained together but I know of him" said Reece.

"Obviously, he did a deal before taking that (Stevenson) fight with Matchroom, and he's doing what is asked of him, he has got a hard fight coming up ( Watford's Reece Bellotti), so it will be good to see how he comes through that."

Asked if he would like to follow the Padley trajectory, Reece replied: "Definitely. Before he took the Mark Chamberlain fight he was way behind me in the rankings. I was 4]four or five in the country at lightweight, he was 12 or 13.

"He came through his fight, I got beat by Ryan Walsh and sure enough he went up the rankings and I went back. A fight or two can knock you back.

"It's not like football, where if you lose a game you could still stay top of the league. If you lose a fight in boxing you are set back for a year."