Betfred brawler books knockout shift

By day, Dylan “Tricky” Trevor is the man Betfred calls when the tech breaks down.

By night - and every spare hour in between - he’s a rising force in the boxing ring.

The 26-year-old Sheffield fighter juggles his career as an engineering technician with a relentless training regime, and a week on Saturday, he enters the ring for his third professional bout, taking on seasoned journeyman Dale Arrowsmith on a Dennis Hobson bill at Skate Central.

Trainer John Fewkes believes Trevor, a super-welterweight with a strong amateur pedigree, is going places. And “Tricky Trev” is just as confident, saying: “Every day is a learning day. I’m constantly looking to better myself.”

Dylan's fight poster

We asked Dylan about his life:

Tell us your background:

I live in Dronfield with my fiancé and my dog and all my spare time is spent in the gym.

I fit boxing around working full-time as an engineer, running before work, prepping my day's food, and then hitting the gym straight after.

Tricky Trev on the City Hall steps

Why did you get into boxing?

I started when I was nine years old and I’ve been in a gym most of my life.

My mom sent me to the gym as an outlet because I was a ‘naughty kid’ in school. I'd moved around a few schools and ended up at Eckington.

I'd had a few fights in primary school which pushed my mom to start me boxing, and it definitely worked as I’m now truly living my dream as a professional boxer.

Tell us about your amateur career

I had over 20 senior fights as an amateur with John Fewkes at Titans Boxing. I fought some great kids and got some good experience and learned to really dedicate my life to the sport.

I turned pro when I was 25 after getting all the experience I needed in the amateurs, fighting some top kids.

I am still with John at Gleadless. He is a brilliant coach, as he was a brilliant boxer himself. I couldn’t have done it without him he’s guided a mentored me all the way.

Describe your boxing style:

The style is in the name ‘Tricky’ Trev. I’m super fit and strong as all I do is train and truly commit to being a professional. Every day is a learning day and I’m constantly looking to better myself. I control the fight's pace and distance and am known for being tricky to deal with.

Sum up your pro fights:

Both my first two fights had mega support from all my friends and family, (the Barmy Army they call themselves) who have followed me up and down the country as an amateur and continue to do so in my journey as a professional.

I won every round for my first two fights comfortably and gained some valuable experience in the game.

Who are your heroes in boxing?

I look up to Sugar Ray Leonard massively, he could do it all, outbox you or make it a brawl! Mayweather is another idol because of his ability to adapt to any style which is something I work on every single day.

What else do we need to know?

My fiancée is my biggest supporter.

I prep my food daily before work and stick strictly to my plan, which can be challenging because I’m a massive foodie!

On fight night, I’m super nervous all the way up to when I get my ring jacket on and then I’m tunnel vision - there’s no stopping me after that.

I’m also an amateur coach and try to be a role model to the upcoming talent from our gym.