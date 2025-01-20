Ben Whittaker could dodge a rematch with Liam Cameron

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield boxing promoter Dennis Hobson says Liam Cameron should put away the "begging bowl" and move on from the Ben Whittaker fight.

The Manor light heavyweight wants a rematch after the pair tied in their last scrap.

It's not come to fruition yet and Hobson - who previously promoted Cameron - thinks it might not be in the interests of the high-profile of Whittaker, who won a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Liam feels he was hard done by in their bout in October at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh and should have been awarded the win.

Dennis discusses the situation and also examines the controversial Dave Allen v Johnny Fisher fight, in his regular column with The Star.

Do you think the Cameron v Whittaker rematch will happen any time soon?

Liam’s very good at playing the victim, but I know that he’s not a victim.

He makes out he hasn’t been looked after properly, but I know a lot more about Liam. The one thing that I’ve always said though is that I’ve always rated him as a fighter, and Whittaker doesn’t need Liam Cameron.

Ben Whittaker and Sheffield opponent Liam Cameron GettyImages

When Amir Khan got beat by Breidis Prescott I remember being asked by one of this team whether Khan should fight him again, I told them to take him up a weight and get him an experienced, named fighter who’s maybe a little bit past his best – pretty soon after, they put him in with Marco Barrera (2009) and everyone then forgot about Prescott!

Ben Whittaker is the money fight, so that’s why Liam is chasing it, because they want the payday.

Ben’s not 100 per cent proven for me, I think he’s got ability but it was proved in his fight with Liam that he lacks a bit of substance, and that’s the one thing Liam has got, substance.

He’s a tough kid, can dig and is very experienced now. So, Whittaker doesn’t need Liam.

Dave Allen pre-fight at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

He likes to play the victim, does Liam, saying he’s skint – he’ll have got a few quid for his last couple of fights and, it’s the same again what I say about Dave Allen, his stock’s gone up.

Liam can get in some decent fights, so go and look elsewhere, don’t go with the begging bowl to Ben Whittaker just because you want a payday.

I backed Liam to beat Whittaker, but I think Ben can go on and improve. We know how good Liam is and he’s never going to get any better.

He’s a good fighter is Liam but Ben Whittaker potentially could learn from that and go on, so he doesn’t need Liam.

What did you make of Dave Allen’s performance vs Johnny Fisher - do you think he won? And what should he do next?

Dave turned pro with me and I nicknamed him the White Rhino and I’ve always had a good relationship with him.

He came to me when he wanted to make a comeback and I had people saying he shouldn’t return, but I know Dave.

When he was with me, he was always lazy but I knew he had the ability.

When we parted company, Eddie Hearn threw him in with some of the biggest punchers and most talented heavyweights of this era, but he proved how tough he was. He also beat Lucas Browne and Nick Webb, so he’s very capable.

As a person, Dave’s lovely, and ability-wise, can fight and is very tough.

When his contract ran out with me, we still had an arrangement where we were looking for fights, if we got offered the right opportunity.

He got offered the Johnny Fisher fight about a year ago but wasn’t quite ready, he wanted another couple of fights beforehand.

But I did the fight with Frazer Clarke, Dave wanted to fight Fabio Wardley but I got him a lot more money to fight Clarke and if Dave had applied himself more in that fight, had a bit more conditioning, then I think he’d have beaten Frazer, who should have been disqualified anyway.

I think they thought that Dave was a name that they could use as a stepping stone but I always thought if Dave’s got anything about him, then he’ll cause trouble for Johnny Fisher.

In the lead-up, I thought he’s starting to look in decent shape, and knew he’d give Johnny problems.

For me, he won the fight but it’s a bit like Cameron v Whittaker, or George Groves in the first fight with Froch, his stock has gone up even though he was on the end of a dodgy decision. He’s back in the heavyweight mix, is Dave, and can earn some proper money.

He can get another one or two big fights, whether it’s Johnny Fisher in the rematch, or even if Anthony Joshua wanted a competitive fight, Dave Allen’s in that category.

Tyson Fury has announced his retirement - will he stick to it?

Probably not! But I worry about Tyson, because he’s coming to a natural end in his career.

He hasn’t lived like Oleksandr Usyk, who’s a proper athlete. Tyson’s a phenomenal fighter and I admire him, some people say he’s bad for the game with some of his antics, but I think he’s been brilliant.

I’m close to his uncle Peter and I just wish that he was still involved with him because I think he’d have had a bit more longevity. I think if Peter had been in his corner for more of his career, for the last five years or something like that, I think things would be different, but I just worry about Tyson outside of boxing because he’s capable of self-destructing.

He’s got a big family so hopefully he can just concentrate on them. He’s a great character when you sit down with him, he’s got an absolutely fantastic personality when he’s not having to put a show, and I just hope, if he does retire, he doesn’t lose his way.

Tell us about your March 1 show at Skate Central?

We’ve got Nicola Hopewell at the top of the bill and then we’ve got Sheffield fighters Mikey Harrison, Mason Dickinson and Brendan Needham on the undercard.

We’ve also got a couple of exciting debutants. The girl that Nicola is fighting will be a good yardstick for where we are with her, but I believe in her - she’s got ability and I think she can go on and win a world title.

She’ll need to come through this test, and boxing’s all about timing, but after two more fights or so, I want to look for a world title for her.