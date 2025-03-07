Battle on home turf: Estate agent Bianca to take a swing at mortgage advisor Kerry
A night of professional boxing on Saturday will see Haybrook home-seller Bianca Johnson tackle mortgage broker Kerry Orton.
Fans will rarely have seen two qualified professionals in the real estate business bashing each other in the boxing ring.
And it has all come as a bit of a surprise to Bianca, 31, who works at the Haybrook branch in Gleadless.
She had been set to fight Kira Carter from Leeds, at featherweight, but the bout fell through.
So in came Kerry, from Parson Cross, who is eager to chalk up her first professional win.
The women compete on a Carl Greaves promotion at the Metrodome, Barnsley, on Saturday night.
Bianca, who lives in Intake, explained: “There was a change of opponent and I have had to come up in weight for this one.
“Mortgage advisor versus estate agent – there’s a good headline!”
Johnson, who made a successful debut against Shelley MacDonald at the same venue in November, says she has undergone a gruelling camp.
“After Christmas I had some weight to move and work has been very busy.”
She said she had undergone: “Nine weeks of complete sacrifice, cold, wet, dark, early mornings, late nights and constant sore, cracked hands.
“I’d say I’ve definitely been through the trenches with this one.
“A real mental battle, an opponent-change a week out, but I kept with it and all the hard work has been done.
“Now all that’s left to do is turn up on Saturday night.”
Her dieting had been initially aimed at featherweight but will now be campaigning somewhere under the 9 stone 10lbs limit.
“Yes, it’s been hard, but I am confident” she said.
Kerry, 37, whose career has been fashioned by Barnsley coach Josh Wale, is on a five fight bill.
- Paul Clewes 10 1 0 Doncaster v Adam Cieslak 8 22 1 Poland light heavyweight
- Jake Jon Cleary 1 0 0 Wombwell v Nathan Darby 1 16 1 Rotherham super welter
- Bianca Johnson 1 0 0 Intake v Kerry Orton 0 15 0 Parson Cross super light
- Jaymyleigh Pettinger debut Barnsley v Bojana Libiszewska 7 68 0 Poland welter
- Adam Samad debut Bradford v Dale Kellam 0 7 1 Maltby.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.