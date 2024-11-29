Barnsley champ to pack out Sheffield venue

Sheffield will host Callum Simpson's first defence of his British and Commonwealth titles on January 11 as the Barnsley puncher tries to establish himself South Yorkshire's top boxing star.

The Super Middleweight will fight Brummie Steed Woodall at the Canon Medical Arena in Don Valley, his first outing following his title win at Oakwell Stadium in August.

The show, presented by Boxxer, will be live on Sky Sports and beamed around the world.

Boxxer, who claims to be the fastest growing UK promoter, are keen to compare the former Holgate primary school and Horizon High School pupil to some of Sheffield's greats.

They said: "Simpson (15-0, 10 KOs) is the latest boxing star to emerge from South Yorkshire. Following in the footsteps of modern greats including Naseem Hamed, Kell Brook, Clinton Woods and Johnny Nelson, the undefeated 28-year-old will be looking to forge his own legacy having put his hometown of Barnsley."

On that heady night, he dethroned reigning champion Zak Chelli, via a unanimous points decision.

In Sheffield, Simpson knows it won't be an easy task against Woodall (19-2-1, 12 KOs), who will be full of confidence having claimed a career-best win over the previously unbeaten Lerrone Richards in June.

Callum, who played football for Dodworth Miners Welfare FC in the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior League Premier Division, said: “Winning the belts in Barnsley was a dream come true.

"It’s a moment I’ll never forget - hearing the crowd roar and seeing so many familiar faces made it extra special.

"Defending my titles in Sheffield is a great opportunity to bring even more people along for the ride and show them what I’m about.

“Yorkshire has such a proud boxing history," said Callum, a possible future opponent of Manor's Liam Cameron.

"I want to do the county proud and add to that legacy. Being a Yorkshireman means having that Yorkshire grit and working hard. It gives me extra motivation to push myself and represent the county on the biggest stages.

Oakwell warrior Callum Simpson, Pic courtesy of Chris Dean, Boxxer.

“Steed is a solid fighter. He’s experienced and I know he’ll be at his best.

"This is his opportunity, but I’ll be prepared for everything he might bring. I respect him, but I’m confident in my own abilities and preparation. I know I’ve got what it takes to get the job done.”

Ten year pro Woodall commented: “Callum is young and eager to impress. I will use this to my advantage.

He’s ticked all the boxes so far, but his chin and resilience haven’t been tested. I expect fireworks in this fight!

Callum Simpson in action Pic courtesy of Chris Dean, Boxxer.

“This type of fight has been a long time coming for me and is one I will relish.

"This win means everything to me and providing a better life for my daughter.

"Styles make fights and I don’t have to go looking for Callum as he will meet me in the middle, which is exactly the type of fight I excel in. I wish Callum all the best in camp because there are deep waters ahead. May the best man win.”

Boxxer Founder & CEO Ben Shalom said: “What a start to the year. Yorkshire has always been a hotbed for boxing talent.

"Callum Simpson is ready to take the mantle and fly the flag for Yorkshire on the world stage.

"He has a tough night ahead of him against Steed Woodall, who is coming off the back of an incredible knockout win over Lerrone Richards. This promises to be a real acid test for Simpson and an all-action fight for the British and Commonwealth Titles.”

Meanwhile, GBM Sports say the cancellation of a show at Eastwood, Rotherham, planned for this weekend was due to venue licence issues.