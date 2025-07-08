Ballroom bruiser: Nicola hopes to waltz off with world belt

Nicola Hopewell literally danced her way from ballroom to brawling.

And, a week on Saturday, the one-time bopper, who had competed in Latin and Ballroom dancing from the age of five, could be boxing champion of the world.

It is an unlikely story, considering she has had just eight professional fights.

Yet Sheffield boxing fans will hopefully be able to welcome a new world champion in their midst on July 19.

Nicola Hopewell

So how did it all happen?

Nicola's life changed dramatically when she decided to upgrade her fitness by trying boxercise down at her local gym.

It piqued her interest in boxing and, at the mature age of 21, she started trading blows in the ring.

That is getting on in life, in sporting debut terms, and never at that stage did she dream she could become world champion.

Nicola and team

Twelve years later, that could well become a reality.

If she beats reigning champion Marie Connan at Skate Central, Sheffield, a week on Saturday, she will take home the IBO World Flyweight title.

And that will be due to that 12 years of hard graft, the contribution over the last two years of Riley's gym trainers in Handsworth, and the fact there are few female flyweights to compete against.

Victory on the Dennis Hobson show would make Nicola world champion after just NINE professional fights.

Nicola Hopewell at British Board of Control inspector Alan Alster

It is a spectacular rise to the top.

"I never had any thought of being a world champion when I started out, I started boxercise training to get fit" she admitted.

"Really, I got into it by accident. I had never even planned to have any amateur fights.

"Then, one day, my coach of the time asked me if I wanted to have a go at an amateur show, and I stopped my opponent in the third round!

"From then on I just got addicted to it. I never thought I'd get as far as this, though."

Nicola turned professional three years ago, moved to Riley's in 2023, and currently has seven wins and a loss on her record.

Now she is looking forward to the global title challenge.

The Blades fan said: "Getting the opportunity to win a world title in Sheffield is really special to me.

"Yes it is only my ninth pro fight but it is one of those things, there is not the depth in women boxing, especially in my weight.

"You have to grab opportunities like this with both hands."

Nicola will be embarking on her fifth scheduled 10-rounder and says that distance has become the "norm" for her.

"When I win I will be hoping that it will open doors for me; whether it is other belts or opponents," she said.

"Hopefully there will be more recognition for me too," she said - a reference to the fact her home town of Worksop could do more to get behind her.

"I want bigger platform shows, more opportunities, I think I don't get recognition I deserve, sometimes.

"I feel like the town could get behind me a little bit more.

"Winning a world title will make a big statement of what I am doing."

Her French opponent, who is based in London, has a 7-3 record.

Marie won the IBO title in France in April, last year.

Her last fight in this country was a win over Kate Radomska, 12 months ago.

Nicola, the current Commonwealth champion, stopped Radomska at Skate Central in March after the Pole suffered a cut from an accidental head clash.