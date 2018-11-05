Back in the old routine Herol ‘Bomber’ Graham makes a return to the boxing gym

Herol 'Bomber' Graham has had his first major trip away from the mental-health hospital that has been caring for him for a year.

The one-time boxer, who became one of the world's leading middleweights under the Ingle camp in Sheffield, was cleared by doctors in London for a trip back up north.

Barry Pinder, Michael Lawless and Herol Graham

Graham, 59, met up with friend and ex-world champion Johnny Nelson and Sheffield boxing aficionados Barry Pinder and Michael Lawless at the Nottingham School of Boxing.

His daughter Natasha was presented with a cheque for £4,665 to help towards his convalescence.

Lawless said: "It's the first time Herol has been allowed to stay out overnight from the hospital in London and hopefully that's the sign of some progress being made.

"Most of the time, he looked bang on form, although there were a couple of weepy moments, too."

Lawless said that Graham's "worries seemed to disappear - he was in his element" when he walked back into the environment of a boxing gym, again.

"He was showing kids how to skip, showing them what do do on the pads.

"I don't think there has been a debate, yet, about him leaving the hospital full time. But I'd love, one day, to see him come back and live in Sheffield."