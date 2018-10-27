Baby-faced he may be – but this Sheffield boxer is going places

If ever there was a boxer who belies his own appearance, its Sunny Edwards.

He looks like the only trouble he'll ever encounter is being late for school.

But looks can be deceiving - and the 22-year-old has just proved that, once again.

At the weekend, he successfully defended his WBO European super-flyweight title against an aggressive and hostile Ryan Farrag, over ten rounds.

His Steel City gym trainer Grant Smith said: "He looks baby-faced, but even he is now discovering how strong he is. "He may look like a little boy but he can punch and is starting to attract a lot of attention now. "To tell the truth, he embarrassed Farag, he didn't drop a round.

"He did everything right, his jab, his boxing, switching into different angles, his footwork, his power punching, he followed the game plan perfectly," said Smith.

The trainer said Farrag's camp had expected Edwards to tire.

"Sunny's attitude was: 'I'll show them who is the fittest' and didn't want the stool for the entire fight.

"He wanted to get off the leash and go after him. But he stuck to everything we'd planned."

The Heeley-based boxer, who spars with his brother Charlie and the unbeaten Steel City gym bantamweight prospect Kyle Yousaf, certainly enjoyed his moment in the limelight at York Hall.

"It's a great venue, fantatic atmosphere. There is a lot of media attention for him now, they are raving about him down there and think he'll be a superstar in five years."

Edwards now has nine straight wins on his record, three of them stoppages.