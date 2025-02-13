At last: Liam Cameron v 'WWE' star Ben Whittaker is ON

Liam Cameron will get his re-match with Ben Whittaker on Easter Sunday, April 20, at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield light heavyweight has been banging the drum for a second crack at Whittaker since their first duel ended in a tie.

Promotional company Boxxer has now confirmed the fight.

Today the Manor fighter said: Cameron said: “I’m pleased to get this fight confirmed. I feel like I was winning the last fight ((October) before he tried pretending to be a WWE star and pulled me over the top rope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really believe I would have stopped him, but that’s in the past now, we’re ready to go on April 20.

"I want to thank my manager and my promoters Frank and George Warren for helping to get this rematch over the line. I look forward to getting in there and finishing the job.”

Whittaker added: "This is an opportunity for me to give the fans a decisive result.

"There's no doubt in my mind that this time, there will be no room for controversy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Cameron, weigh in Saudi Arabia Pic via Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"This time, we will finish it on my terms. To all the fans who supported me and even those that have doubted me, this one's for you. April 20, I’m home and I’m going to give the people something special.”

Boxxer said their first bout had been: "One of the most talked about moments of 2024, Whittaker and Cameron’s first fight ended in dramatic fashion with both men toppling over the ropes and outside the ring during the fifth-round of their light heavyweight clash.

"With Whittaker unable to continue, the fight went to the judges' scorecards resulting in split draw with two of the judges scoring the bout 58-57 either way and one judge scoring the fight even."

Cameron, like Whittaker a decorated amateur having won multiple national titles, impressed against former IBO champion Lyndon Arthur last year to help set up a Riyadh Season showdown with Whittaker.

The Sheffield family man, who has been outspoken since the first fight, will not want to leave anything to chance as he looks to catapult his career forward by handing Whittaker his first defeat.