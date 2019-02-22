Aston Villa debut for Rotherham’s Kash Ai!

Kash Ali hopes to entertain boxing fans on Saturday night as he takes on an opponent with a Bond villain name.

The Rotherham heavyweight fights Colin Goldhawk at Aston Villa's ground.

It is a surprise addition to the Midlands bill as Ali prepares for the biggest fight of his life, against David Price, in Liverpool, on March 30.

Ali, from Eastwood, hopes it will be a warm-up to get him completely ready for the bigger challenge.

Not that he is overlooking Goldhawk, who flies in from Hertfordshire.

"Every fight is dangerous at heavyweight" said the 6ft 5ins, 17 and a half stone Adam Etches-fighter.

Price v Ali

"You are always one puch away from being injured so I will have to be switched on.

"I wanted to keep busy and active and I want to get in there, look sharp and if I catch him I will KO him, if not the six rounds will be useful for preparing for Price.

"Nobody can deny that Price is a massive puncher, but so am I.

"The winner will be whoever lands first!"

Ali, 27, has a W14 L0 but Price, 35, has the better pedigree, having won British and Commonwealth titles and competed at a high level.

Goldhawk, meanwhile, is also 35. He has had four fights in seven and a half years and lost the last two.