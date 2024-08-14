Anti-racism event staged this weekend at Sheffield boxing gym
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gym owner Glyn Rhodes and his team were horrified by the scenes of violence on the streets of Rotherham and elsewhere recently.
Rhodes detests racism and has decided to host a kids-friendly 'Unity Day' at his Hillsborough base on Saturday.
"We are trying to get people together rather than have divisions in the community," he said.
"One thing that boxing has taught me over the many years I have been in it is that we are all the same - we are just people.
"Saturday will be a joyful occasion with lots of adults and children from lots of different backgrounds.
"We will represent the different cultures in the foods - we will have Nigerian, Jamaican, Asian and possibly Ukrainian dishes available.
"The whole point of the event is to show what normal life is like - and there is no room for racism.
"I hope a lot of people turn up to support our message."
Boxing representatives from various gyms will mix with locals at the Burton Street base from 11am.
Rhodes hopes to have a magician, bouncy castle and unlimited ice cream for young visitors.
Meanwhile, GBM Sports boss Izzy Asif has donated a new ring canvas for the community around Wolseley Road Boxing Club.
Rossington southpaw Maxi Hughes will be on GBM's 11-fight card at Sheffield's Park Community Arena on September 27.
The biggest fight on the bill is Sheffield's Shak Thompson v River Wilson-Bent, for the IBF European and WBO Global Middleweight titles.
Over the pond, promoter Dennis Hobson has placed Sheffield super welterweight Mason Dickinson on the UK v USA bill he's planning in Texas on October 5.
He will face Julian Delgado at the Jacob Brown Auditorium, Brownsville.
Both fighters are unbeaten.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.