Anti-racism event staged this weekend at Sheffield boxing gym

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Boxing Centre intends to display the true essence of multi-racial Britain on Saturday.

Gym owner Glyn Rhodes and his team were horrified by the scenes of violence on the streets of Rotherham and elsewhere recently.

Rhodes detests racism and has decided to host a kids-friendly 'Unity Day' at his Hillsborough base on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are trying to get people together rather than have divisions in the community," he said.

Sheffield Boxing Centre: inclusive

"One thing that boxing has taught me over the many years I have been in it is that we are all the same - we are just people.

"Saturday will be a joyful occasion with lots of adults and children from lots of different backgrounds.

"We will represent the different cultures in the foods - we will have Nigerian, Jamaican, Asian and possibly Ukrainian dishes available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The whole point of the event is to show what normal life is like - and there is no room for racism.

"I hope a lot of people turn up to support our message."

Boxing representatives from various gyms will mix with locals at the Burton Street base from 11am.

Rhodes hopes to have a magician, bouncy castle and unlimited ice cream for young visitors.

Meanwhile, GBM Sports boss Izzy Asif has donated a new ring canvas for the community around Wolseley Road Boxing Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossington southpaw Maxi Hughes will be on GBM's 11-fight card at Sheffield's Park Community Arena on September 27.

The biggest fight on the bill is Sheffield's Shak Thompson v River Wilson-Bent, for the IBF European and WBO Global Middleweight titles.

Over the pond, promoter Dennis Hobson has placed Sheffield super welterweight Mason Dickinson on the UK v USA bill he's planning in Texas on October 5.

He will face Julian Delgado at the Jacob Brown Auditorium, Brownsville.

Both fighters are unbeaten.