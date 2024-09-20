And the winner is: South Yorkshire boxing has its say on Joshua v Dubois

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's a battle of the giants - Anthony Joshua challenging Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

AJ is the bookie's favourite. But others inside boxing are backing Triple D to chalk up the biggest win of his career.

The Star asked a panel of South Yorkshire boxing experts for their thoughts.

There followed a pretty convincing backing for Joshua, but a handful of others were not sure.

So who is your man?

Jamie Kennedy: We have all heard the sparring rumours and we know Dubois has KO power for sure. He has the record to prove it; but so does AJ.

DD has been beaten by two really good jabbing opponents (Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce.)

AJ's jab is definitely on-point right now. I think AJ has just kept improving from the second Andy Ruiz fight so he’s on fire at the moment.

London, UK: Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois Face Off for the first time in fight week ahead of their IBF World Heavyweight Title fight on saturday night at Wembley Stadium. 16 September 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

KO win to AJ but both boxers to go down before.

Jon 'Buster' Keeton: I've got a feeling Daniel Dubois wins by KO, by all accounts he is the heavier puncher although AJ is quicker and puts his punches together better. He is wound-up and has a point to prove, this may lead him into a slug-fest and could get caught early.

Dave Coldwell: In a fight where the only result that would shock me would be a points decision...I’m going for an AJ stoppage win. Based on quality of wins by both men, and the ease of which Dubois gets hit I feel AJ’s quality and speed could be the difference.

Liam Cameron: It’s a hard one, but on current form it’s got to be Daniel Dubois. I think he’s got every chance, so I’m backing Daniel.

Daniel Dubois Pic: Getty Images

Clinton Woods: I think Joshua gets a knockout early before Dubois can settle in, then calls out the winner of Fury v Usyk.

Ryan Rhodes: I think AJ by KO in the first four rounds, the combination between him and his new coach Ben Davison has been a match made in heaven.

Nicola Hopewell: I think Anthony Joshua will win and possibly by stoppage. He looked great in his last fight and I think he has the better all round experience in the fights and the build up to the fight which will all play a huge part on the night.

Chris Smedley: I think Joshua wins by KO all set up for an AJ win and he’s looking confident.

Anthony Joshua: Getty Images

Stefy Bull: I think AJ gets the win and I predict a stoppage. Experience is the key in this fight, since his move to a new team it seems to have reignited the old hungry AJ and that makes him hard to beat.

Amer Khan: AJ seems to have a new lease of life under his current trainer Ben Davison, going with AJ his boxing is more clinical, neat and tidy.

However Daniel has “Dynamite” power so could easily go the other way. Don’t blink!

Glyn Rhodes: I’m going for AJ due to his more experience at the top level but it depends on how much hunger he still has in his tank and with heavyweight boxing I wouldn’t put my house on it because it only takes one shot from those big guys and it’s lights out.

Mason Dickinson: I believe AJ will win as he realises this is his last real chance and he and Ben Davison make the perfect team. I believe that Dubois is a slow starter, this will work to AJ’s advantage as he’ll look to send a message to Usyk/Fury that he’s back and better than ever.

Atif Shafiq: I believe Anthony Joshua will win, due to his experience. Dubois will make it a competitive bout and maybe hurt Joshua, but I believe Joshua will prevail and maybe get a late stoppage win.

Red Johnson: My prediction is a Joshua win, potentially a late stoppage - rounds eight to 11. I think his experience at a high level will be the key factor.